Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.52%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. On average, analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $265.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.