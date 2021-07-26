Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider David Stevenson Acquires 2,500 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) insider David Stevenson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Shares of LON:GRID traded up GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 120.34 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 252,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,776. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.04. The company has a market cap of £419.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

