Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.20 or 0.00830131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00083649 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

