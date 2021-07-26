Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.00.

DPZ stock traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $534.32. 648,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

