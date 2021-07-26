Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.00.
DPZ stock traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $534.32. 648,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
