Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

NYSE:CMG traded down $24.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,806.87. 299,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,473.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,110.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,840.23. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

