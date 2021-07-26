Gulden Price Tops $0.0188 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Gulden has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $25,476.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00349214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,645,281 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

