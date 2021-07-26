Gulden Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $14,214.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00356981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,610,181 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

