GXChain Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and $6.70 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000113 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,431,749 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.