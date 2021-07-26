Hacken Token (HAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.96 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $35.96 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00111130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00132342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,147.20 or 1.00371942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00828083 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,272,066 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

