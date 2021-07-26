Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Shares Gap Down to $36.54

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.54, but opened at $34.02. Hailiang Education Group shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

