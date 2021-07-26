Halma (LON:HLMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,886.46

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,886.46 ($37.71) and last traded at GBX 2,875 ($37.56), with a volume of 30560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,856 ($37.31).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

Get Halma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,698.76. The company has a market cap of £10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total value of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.