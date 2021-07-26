Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HBRID has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of HBRID stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.31. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

