Harley-Davidson, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

HOG opened at $40.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.