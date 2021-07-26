Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

