Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.10. 2,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.00.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after acquiring an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.