Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.10. 2,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after acquiring an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

