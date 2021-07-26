Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Cap of $85.76 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $85.76 million and $5.14 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

