Hathor (HTR) Trading Up 42.1% Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $88.59 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00116190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00133495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,821.03 or 1.00385779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.49 or 0.00828748 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.