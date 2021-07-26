Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 575,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.43% of Hawkins worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hawkins by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hawkins by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

