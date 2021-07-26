Head-To-Head Survey: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and CurAegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.07, indicating that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and CurAegis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 35.50 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CurAegis Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and CurAegis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.10%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats CurAegis Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

