Head-To-Head Survey: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Marin Software has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -44.49% -73.86% -29.95% Zendesk -20.58% -27.25% -5.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 2.63 -$14.05 million N/A N/A Zendesk $1.03 billion 17.30 -$218.18 million ($1.12) -134.07

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marin Software and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 0 12 0 3.00

Zendesk has a consensus target price of $169.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

Zendesk beats Marin Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed experiences on the Web and mobile applications; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

