Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

PEAK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 41,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,172. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $36.47.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

