Hedget (HGET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $556,078.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Hedget has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $556,078.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $4.15 or 0.00011299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014711 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00797437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.