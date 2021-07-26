HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $108,392.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $328.70 million and approximately $108,392.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004655 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033740 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000217 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004093 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

