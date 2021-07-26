Helex (HLX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $405.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Helex has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Helex has a market cap of $7,982.10 and $405.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.00815398 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

Helex is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.