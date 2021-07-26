Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 38,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,546. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $79.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

