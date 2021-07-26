Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.79

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $78.47, with a volume of 38756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

