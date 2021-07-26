Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.63. 17,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,147,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLX. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $699.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $1,946,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.