Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Cap of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

