HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLFFF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HLFFF stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.84. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $104.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.52.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

