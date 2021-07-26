Helpico Tops One Day Volume of $291.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,093.08 and approximately $291.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00102899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00129905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.11 or 0.99572200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00814799 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

