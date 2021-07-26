Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Heritage Insurance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $7.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

