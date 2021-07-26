Hifi Finance (MFT) Market Cap Hits $90.40 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $90.40 million and $43.56 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.20 or 0.00830131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00083649 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hifi Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.