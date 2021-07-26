Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.68

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.68 and last traded at $120.52, with a volume of 918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

