Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,634.00

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,634 ($21.35) and last traded at GBX 1,603.32 ($20.95), with a volume of 2980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HILS shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,511.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.33.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

