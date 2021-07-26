Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 285,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

