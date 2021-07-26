Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 282,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 157.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 147,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 248,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.82. 1,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,374. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.