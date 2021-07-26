Hive (HIVE) Trading 21.3% Higher This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $132.12 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000116 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001189 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,687,092 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

