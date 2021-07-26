Homeros (HMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.78 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $25.08 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

