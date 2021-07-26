Honest Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $25,319.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00113049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00131941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,931.39 or 0.99649100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.05 or 0.00816639 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.