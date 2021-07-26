Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.
NYSE:HON traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,430. The company has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.01. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
