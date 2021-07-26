Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,430. The company has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.01. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

