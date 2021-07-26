HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.70

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.70 and last traded at $61.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.00.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

