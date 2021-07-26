Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $26,395.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00109320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00132632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,261.80 or 0.99689671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.00823015 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

