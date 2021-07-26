Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,091 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $37,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

