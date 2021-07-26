Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $35,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after buying an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

