Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.20

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.