HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $23,595.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

