HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $700.00 at Bank of America

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $630.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.38.

HUBS stock opened at $580.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $215.64 and a twelve month high of $616.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $546.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

