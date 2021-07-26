Humana (HUM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Humana (NYSE: HUM) in the last few weeks:

7/16/2021 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. The company’s Medicaid business has also been contributing to its top line for years now. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. Its 2021 guidance impresses. For the current year, adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. The company is likely to continue incurring elevated costs due to COVID-19 testing. Its weak ROE bothers the company.”

7/9/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $514.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Humana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/9/2021 – Humana is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. The company’s Medicaid business has also been contributing to its top line for years now. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. Its 2021 guidance impresses. For the current year, adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. The company is likely to continue incurring elevated costs due to COVID-19 testing. Its weak ROE bothers the company.”

Shares of HUM traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $466.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.76. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

