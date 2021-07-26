HUNT Reaches Market Cap of $31.96 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 18% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $31.96 million and $30.85 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00828992 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00083387 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

