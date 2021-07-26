Hush Trading Up 34.9% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $129.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00272479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00119288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00147066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

